Advertisement

Rolling Stones to release unheard tracks from 1973 album

The Rolling Stones - rock band formed in London in 1962, Photo Date: June 2015 / Source: Jim Pietryga / CC BY-SA 3.0 via MGN
The Rolling Stones - rock band formed in London in 1962, Photo Date: June 2015 / Source: Jim Pietryga / CC BY-SA 3.0 via MGN (GIM)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Rolling Stones are releasing a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” with three unheard tracks. One of the new tracks is called “Scarlet” and features Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page. The album coming out on Sept. 4 will have a four-disc CD and vinyl box set edition with 10 bonus tracks. The Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called “Criss Cross.” “Goats Head Soup” features one of the band’s well known acoustic ballads, “Angie.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

Governor Whitmer’s request for a major disaster declaration approved

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the counties affected by the dam failures and requested and received a federal emergency declaration for Midland and Gladwin counties.

Ap

Judge blocks removal of more Confederate statues in Richmond

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge issued an injunction Thursday barring the city of Richmond from removing any more Confederate monuments, a process that began last week after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the statues cleared away amid weeks of protests over police brutality and racism.

News

Health care providers support implicit bias training mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cody Butler
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order requiring the training partly because of how COVID-19 is hitting Black communities harder.

Ap

Algea expected to be smaller on Lake Erie this summer

Updated: 1 hour ago
The blob of pea-green algae that covers parts of Lake Erie is expected to be smaller this summer than a year ago.

Latest News

Ap

Authorities: 1 dead after tornadoes hit western Minnesota

Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities say severe storms that swept through parts of the Midwest produced at least two powerful tornadoes that damaged farms and killed one person and injured two others in Minnesota.

News

Charges requested by MSP in “fake cop” case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Steven Lewis is accused of running a group of teenagers off the road. The Michigan State Police requested two misdemeanor charges Tuesday.

News

Whitmer extends order protecting jail, juvenile detention center populations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Executive Order suspends transfers into and from Michigan Department of Corrections.

News

How safe is Tik Tok? Local experts and social media influences dial in

Updated: 2 hours ago
Is Tik Tok safe?

News

Bath Township offices closed after possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
In a post on Facebook, Hildebrant said she learned the township offices were possibly exposed to the virus by an employee.

News

School districts prepare for lack of substitutes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Schools are in need of substitutes in case teachers call out sick with coronavirus