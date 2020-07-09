Rolling Stones to release unheard tracks from 1973 album

The Rolling Stones are releasing a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” with three unheard tracks. One of the new tracks is called “Scarlet” and features Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page. The album coming out on Sept. 4 will have a four-disc CD and vinyl box set edition with 10 bonus tracks. The Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called “Criss Cross.” “Goats Head Soup” features one of the band’s well known acoustic ballads, “Angie.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.