Advertisement

Michigan AG to handle prosecutions from large lake party

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - The state Attorney General’s Office has agreed to handle the prosecution of any crimes stemming from a large party on a southwestern Michigan lake in which hundreds of people ignored state orders to wear masks or socially distance.

The Cass County Prosecutor’s Office asked the Attorney General’s Office to appoint a special prosecutor after a viral video showed hundreds of people in swimsuits Saturday gathered at Diamond Lake, near Cassopolis in Cass County, WOOD-TV reported.

The prosecutor’s office says it asked for the review because of a conflict of interest stemming from a longtime affiliation with one of the lake associations.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office said it was “incredibly disappointing” to see so many people ignoring safe distance guidelines.

The virus “doesn’t discriminate,” said Danielle Persky of the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. “The goal right now is to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and when we’re not doing things like social distancing 6 feet apart or wearing masks, we run the risk of spreading it further.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health officials confirm 446 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

Updated: moments ago
|
By WILX News 10
Testing has increased significantly recently, with five of the last eight days recording over 20,000 tests.

News

Gov. Whitmer considering additional steps to enforce mask-wearing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Whitmer said the state has found more young people testing positive for COVID-19, saying youth will not protect Michigan residents from this disease.

News

Lansing names new finance director

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Widigan previously worked for the state's Department of Treasury.

Ap

Whitmer vetoes bills to further delay taxes during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday vetoed bills that would have further delayed tax payments amid the coronavirus pandemic, citing harm to local budgets across Michigan and saying one measure related to property taxes was “blatantly” unconstitutional.

Latest News

News

Malcom X and Aurelius closing at connector

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The closure begins Tuesday.

News

Vaccine rates among Michigan kids are down

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan has double the national estimate of vaccine exemptions for kids.

News

Court deciding fate of money allegedly stolen by priest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Rev. Jonathan Wehrle was accused of embezzling millions from St. Martha Parish in Okemos.

Ap

No lighter sentence for man convicted of murder as teen

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend when they were teenagers in 1970 won’t get a shorter prison sentence.

News

Lansing Police Department holds virtual community meeting

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
The Lansing Police Department held its first of three virtual public meetings on Wednesday night to talk about the department’s use of force.

Ap

‘A hot mess’: Americans face testing delays as virus surges

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Four months, 3 million confirmed infections and over 130,000 deaths into the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., Americans confronted with a resurgence of the scourge are facing long lines at testing sites in the summer heat or are getting turned away.