Detroit gets $750,000 for undocumented immigrants

MGN
MGN(WJRT)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Detroit is getting a $750,000 grant to help undocumented immigrants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant is coming from the Open Society Foundation.

A member of the Detroit City Council said families should be able to get anywhere between $500 and $2,000.

In order to get the money, undocumented immigrants just need to give their name and address to prove they live in Michigan.

Open Society Foundations are active in more than 120 countries around the globe, according to their website.

“Our national and regional foundations and thematic programs give thousands of grants every year toward building inclusive and vibrant democracies,” according to their website.

For more information on Open Society Foundations, click here.

