Malcom X and Aurelius closing at connector

The road that connects East Malcom X Street to North Aurelius Road in Lansing, Mich., will be closed beginning July 14, 2020.
The road that connects East Malcom X Street to North Aurelius Road in Lansing, Mich., will be closed beginning July 14, 2020.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The portion of road that connects East Malcom X Street to North Aurelius Road will be closed beginning Tuesday, the city of Lansing said in a Thursday news release.

The connector will be closed from Regent Street to North Aurelius Road for sewer repairs. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained, however.

The work is scheduled to be complete July 28.

Detours for the route are:

•             West on East Mt. Hope Avenue.

•             North on Cedar Street.

•             East on Kalamazoo Avenue.

•             South on Pennsylvania Avenue to the Pennsylvania and Malcolm X connector.

For more information, call the Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4455.

