Major League Baseball Will Try Different Extra Inning Experiment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Major League baseball will experiment with extra innings this coming season similar to what minor leagues have been doing the past few years. Each extra inning will begin with a runner on second base and no outs. The move is designed to stay away from marathon games during a Pandemic shortened season and will be subject to review for the future at season’s end.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.