Lansing Police Department holds virtual community meeting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

The Lansing Police Department held its first of three virtual public meetings on Wednesday night to talk about the department’s use of force.

The meeting gave people the opportunity to speak on the department’s use of force policy as well as offer suggestions on how to de-escalate tense situations.

Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green led the meeting and answered what questions he could from the public. He says the intent of Wednesday night’s meeting was to generate a discussion between the public and police on how to better the department’s use of force policies.

“This is a living and breathing document in my eyes were always looking for best practices and methods to have the best response to resistance and use of force policies for our city so were really looking for input,” said Chief Green.

The department’s use of force policies wasn’t the only topic discussed during the meeting.

People from the public asking Chief Green about social workers at the department and their role in aiding the police.

Lansing Resident Tamilikia Foster says she’s concerned the department isn’t doing enough with the social worker they have.

“She’s only one person so we have plans on getting more and are we teaching our officers how to deal with mental health and how to deal with those of substance abuse so that they can see the signs and those people are not just arrested that they’re actually getting help because she can’t do it all,” said Foster.

The Lansing Police Department’s next virtual community meeting is set for July 22nd at 5:30 p.m.

