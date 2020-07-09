Lansing names new finance director

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing has a new finance director.

Robert Widigan, a former Michigan Department of Treasury finance analyst, was named by Mayor Andy Schor to the role, according to a Thursday news release.

Widigan will manage the city’s finance department, oversee and evaluate revenue and debt matters and other tasks.

“Rob has expertise in developing creative strategies, both financial and operational, to maximize available budget resources for municipal governments and this is a critical skill to have on our team,” Schor said in the release.

Widigan, who also served as the Shelby village manager in Oceana County, said he looks forward to building relationships with residents and stakeholders in Lansing.

