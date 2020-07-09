Advertisement

Lansing names new finance director

Robert Widigan joined the City of Lansing as the new finance director.
Robert Widigan joined the City of Lansing as the new finance director.(City of Lansing)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing has a new finance director.

Robert Widigan, a former Michigan Department of Treasury finance analyst, was named by Mayor Andy Schor to the role, according to a Thursday news release.

Widigan will manage the city’s finance department, oversee and evaluate revenue and debt matters and other tasks.

“Rob has expertise in developing creative strategies, both financial and operational, to maximize available budget resources for municipal governments and this is a critical skill to have on our team,” Schor said in the release.

Widigan, who also served as the Shelby village manager in Oceana County, said he looks forward to building relationships with residents and stakeholders in Lansing.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer considering additional steps to enforce mask-wearing

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Whitmer said the state has found more young people testing positive for COVID-19, saying youth will not protect Michigan residents from this disease.

News

Malcom X and Aurelius closing at connector

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The closure begins Tuesday.

News

Vaccine rates among Michigan kids are down

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan has double the national estimate of vaccine exemptions for kids.

News

Court deciding fate of money allegedly stolen by priest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Rev. Jonathan Wehrle was accused of embezzling millions from St. Martha Parish in Okemos.

Latest News

News

Lansing Police Department holds virtual community meeting

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
The Lansing Police Department held its first of three virtual public meetings on Wednesday night to talk about the department’s use of force.

News

Boy Scouts lose thousands of returnables to a thief

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Members of Boy Scout Troop 329 had collected the 10-cent containers when stores weren’t accepting returnables because of the coronavirus.

News

Whitmer vetoes bills to further delay taxes during pandemic

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Whitmer cited harm to local budgets across Michigan, saying one measure related to property taxes was , "blatantly" unconstitutional.

News

Residents fight against proposed second mine

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Dewitt Township residents are against a proposed mine that would put a community in the middle of two mining operations.

News

Many mid-Michigan businesses get at least $1 million PPP loan

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
The money is part of the Paycheck Protection Program in the federal CARES Act.

News

MSU Band Concert Paused For A Year

Updated: 20 hours ago
It has raised $1.5 million over the years