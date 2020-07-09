Jimmie Allen, The Gatlin Brothers perform at July 11 edition of Grand Ole Opry

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Circle TV is continuing its livestream showing of the Grand Ole Opry.

On Saturday, July 11, Jimmie Allen, The Gatlin Brothers and Margo Price are headlining the show which kicks off at 8 p.m./7c.

Before the Opry Livestream begins, you can catch the At Home Circle Sessions beginning at 7:30 p.m./6:30c. The session will feature Clint Black, Chef Garrett of Ole Red and Big Kenny of Big & Rich.

News 10 will be rearing the Opry Livestream Sunday morning at 10:30.

To check your local listings for Circle TV, click here.

Celebrate summer with Jimmie Allen, The Gatlin Brothers, and Margo Price with the Saturday Night Grand Ole Opry free... Posted by Circle All Access on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

