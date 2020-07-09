Ingham County offers free COVID-19 testing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re looking to get tested for COVID-19, there’s a free testing event taking place this weekend.

The testing will be held Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. at Walsh Park in Lansing; only the nose swab test will be available.

Ingham county will be holding a series of free testing events for people with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

Earlier Thursday, several people were able to get tested at the Friendship House of Prayer located on Waverly Road.

Debbie Edokpolo, health officer, said testing allows the health department to know what’s in the community.

Edokpolo said it gives the department an opportunity to interview those who have tested positive and ensure they quarantine themselves in addition to being able to conduct contact tracing.

If you wanted to get tested, bring your ID and insurance card if you have one.

For a list of future testing events, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.