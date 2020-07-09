In My View 7/9/2020: Detroit Tigers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Do the Tigers play their upcoming young players for the coming 60-game schedule? I say yes if they think they are good enough because the chances of contending for the playoffs in my view are much better with a 60-game schedule this year than 162 game schedule in normal years. And the interest in the team would be much higher with the public if they see the future—Torkelson, Mize and Greene. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.