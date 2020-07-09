I-94 closed for demolition of overpass
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A sections of I-94 on Detroit’s east side will be closed this weekend so crews can demolish the overpass over Mount Elliot Street.
Starting at 8 O’clock Friday night, both directions of I-94 between I-75 and Gratiot will be closed. They are expected to reopen at 5 O’clock Monday morning.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the demolition of the overpass is part of a $20.5 million project that will replace it with a bridge.
