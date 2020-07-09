I-94 closed for demolition of overpass

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A sections of I-94 on Detroit’s east side will be closed this weekend so crews can demolish the overpass over Mount Elliot Street.

Starting at 8 O’clock Friday night, both directions of I-94 between I-75 and Gratiot will be closed. They are expected to reopen at 5 O’clock Monday morning.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the demolition of the overpass is part of a $20.5 million project that will replace it with a bridge.

