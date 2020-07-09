Advertisement

I-94 closed for demolition of overpass

(WTVG)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A sections of I-94 on Detroit’s east side will be closed this weekend so crews can demolish the overpass over Mount Elliot Street.

Starting at 8 O’clock Friday night, both directions of I-94 between I-75 and Gratiot will be closed. They are expected to reopen at 5 O’clock Monday morning.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the demolition of the overpass is part of a $20.5 million project that will replace it with a bridge.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bath Township offices closed after possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
In a post on Facebook, Hildebrant said she learned the township offices were possibly exposed to the virus by an employee.

News

School districts prepare for lack of substitutes

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Schools are in need of substitutes in case teachers call out sick with coronavirus

News

Floyd mural artist plans to repaint

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
After the mural was defaced earlier this week, the Flint-based artist plans to repaint the mural.

News

GM to discontinue Chevy Sonic

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Production at GM's assembly plant in Detroit is expected to end in October.

Latest News

News

Whitmer signs order outlining safety guidelines for meat processing plants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Meat processing plants will now have to follow specific guidelines under the governor's new Executive Order.

News

Detroit gets $750,000 for undocumented immigrants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The city of Detroit is getting a $750,000 grant to help undocumented immigrants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Health officials confirm 446 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Testing has increased significantly recently, with five of the last eight days recording over 20,000 tests.

News

Gov. Whitmer considering additional steps to enforce mask-wearing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Whitmer said the state has found more young people testing positive for COVID-19, saying youth will not protect Michigan residents from this disease.

News

Lansing names new finance director

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Widigan previously worked for the state's Department of Treasury.

News

Malcom X and Aurelius closing at connector

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The closure begins Tuesday.