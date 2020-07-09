Advertisement

Health officials confirm 446 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The story of the coronavirus continues in Michigan, as numbers of cases in Michigan have been rising these last several weeks. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed today 446 new coronavirus cases and 9 deaths linked to the virus.

This brings the state total to 67,683 cases and 6,024 deaths as of July 9.

This causes concern between officials including Governor Whitmer. Due to the rise in cases, Governor Whitmer has rolled back on reopening for now. While cases have been rising, testing has also been on the rise from late June into early July, with five of the last eight days testing over 20,000 people.

According to the the website run by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, michigan.gov/coronavirus, daily testing is averaging around 15,000 per day since the beginning of May. The lowest amount of testing in one day being just over 10,000 and the highest testing total in a day being over 26,000 recently.

Ingham County reports 1,096 cases and 30 deaths.

Jackson County reports 512 cases and 31 deaths.

Eaton County reports 279 cases and seven deaths.

Clinton County reports 229 cases and 12 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 258 cases and 27 deaths.

Michigan also reported 52,841 people have recovered from COVID-19.

This statistic will be updated weekly.

