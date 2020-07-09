Advertisement

Floyd mural artist plans to repaint

The mural located under the I-496 bridge on the Lansing River Trail was originally created by a Flint-based artist.
The mural located under the I-496 bridge on the Lansing River Trail was originally created by a Flint-based artist.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The artist who painted the mural honoring George Floyd in Lansing spoke out today about his plans to fix the vandalism.

Earlier this week, the mural on the Lansing River Trail was defaced. A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for Flint-based artist Isiah Lattimore to restore the piece.

The GoFundMe page has already raised more than $3,300.

Lattimore says he’s happy to fix the mural, but knows this could happen again.

”The defacing of the mural in my mind was really just a symptom of other behavior or other motivations,” said Lattimore. “So whether the mural gets defaced again, or not, those still exist. so of course I don’t want my mural to get defaced, but the greater crime is that someone would want to. That we still have those motivations out there.”

Lattimore expects to begin repainting the mural sometime next week.

