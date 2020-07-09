Eastbound I-496 scheduled to open week of July 20

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The reconstruction of I-496 is continuing on schedule with eastbound I-496 expected to open the week of July 20, the MDOT Lansing Transportation Service Center said.

MDOT said after eastbound I-496 is open, westbound I-496 will be closed with reconstruction beginning immediately and lasting into November.

The work during the westbound phase will progress very similar to the eastbound phase, MDOT said.

Over the last two weeks, MDOT said the following work has been completed:

Concrete paving has been completed, except for the westbound I-96 ramp to eastbound I-496.

Shoulder gravel has been placed on mainline I-496 up to Waverly Road.

Freeway sign installation has begun.

Seeding and restoration has taken place in the following locations:

Eastbound I-496 up to Creyts Road.

The eastbound I-96 ramp to eastbound I-496.

The following work has been completed on Waverly Road:

All signal pole foundations and underground work has been completed for the new signal at Old Lansing Road.

Most of the curb and gutter has been placed.

The aggregate base has been graded.

Topsoil placement and restoration work has begun.

The following bridgework has taken place:

The railings have been poured on the eastbound I-496 bridge over Lansing Road.

The following work has been performed on the Main Street bridge over I-496. Installation of shear studs is complete. Expansion joints have been installed. Placement of reinforcement steel has begun.

The following work has been performed on the southbound Creyts Road bridge over I-496: End joints have been poured. Railing patching has been completed. The north half of the bridges have been painted. Approaches have been poured.

The Moon Hamilton Drain culvert has been backfilled.

Slope paving has begun on the Mt. Hope Road bridge.

Beam end work has been completed on the St. Joseph Street bridge.

Painting has been completed on the Canal Road bridge.

MDOT also provided a list of project expectations for the next two weeks:

Shoulder gravel will be completed.

Seeding and restoration will be completed.

Guardrail placement will be completed.

Sign placement will be completed.

Pavement marking will be completed.

Shoulder corrugations will be completed.

The following work will take place on Waverly Road:

Pavement removal, storm sewer replacement, aggregate base placement, and curb and gutter installation will take place from the railroad tracks to Lansing Road.

Signal work will begin at the westbound I-496 ramps.

Asphalt paving will begin.

The following bridge work will take place:

The eastbound I-496 bridge over Waverly Road will have an epoxy overlay installed.

Bridge deck construction will continue on the Main Street bridge, including completing the placement of reinforcing deck steel and starting the placement of the concrete deck.

The south half of the Creyts Road bridges over I-496 will be painted.

MDOT also provided the following traffic changes:

Eastbound I-496 traffic will remain detoured via I-96 to Lansing Road. Eastbound I-496 is scheduled to reopen the week of July 20.

The I-96, Creyts Road, and Waverly Road ramps to eastbound I-496 will be closed.

Westbound I-496 is scheduled to be detoured via Lansing Road to I-96 after the eastbound I-496 reopens the week of July 20.

Main Street:

The Main Street bridge over I-496 is detoured via Waverly Road to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Waverly Road between Lansing Road and St. Joseph Street:

Northbound Waverly Road traffic is detoured via Lansing Road, Main Street, Clare Street, and St. Joseph Street. Two-way Waverly Road traffic is maintained from the westbound entrance/exit ramps to St. Joseph Street.

Waverly Road remains closed and detoured in both directions from Lansing Road to the railroad tracks. Work is expected to last 21 calendar days during storm sewer placement and roadway reconstruction.

Creyts Road over I-496:

The southbound lanes of the Creyts Road bridge over I-496 are closed and detoured via westbound I-496, eastbound I-96, and eastbound Lansing Road. The westbound I-496 ramp to southbound Creyts Road is also closed and detoured.

