DeWitt Panthers excited to kick off season at Michigan Stadium

DeWitt will take on Traverse City Central on Aug. 28th at 7 p.m.
DeWitt football Head Coach Rob Zimmerman during a voluntary summer workout(WILX)
By Seth Wells
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt football team will have a very exciting start to their 2020 season. The Panthers were planning on hosting Traverse City Central but the game has been moved to Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The rematch of last year’s season opener, which Dewitt won 31-26, is one of several high school games being played in a multi-day event at the Big House.

”Obviously it’s really cool to play in an environment like that in a special place that not many people high school or college really ever get to play at.”

- DeWitt Linebacker Grant Uyl

It hasn’t quite been a decade since Michigan Stadium turned the lights on for the first time, so it is an added bonus to play under the lights for their 7 p.m. kickoff.

“We’re fortunate with the time that we get to go to with it being 7 o’clock on Friday night. You know just being on that field is great but the time that we’re going to play is outstanding and makes it even better,” Panthers Head Coach Rob Zimmerman said.

Uyl agreed with his coach saying, “Yeah that obviously just makes the whole experience a whole lot cooler coming out of the tunnel at night just turning the lights on at the big house it’s just something that’s really special.”

Their competition will be tough, as it was last year, Traverse City Central is a consistent playoff team just like DeWitt.

“Traverse City Central has been very, very good. That was an outstanding team we played last year and they are going to be very, very good again. They have one of the top players in the state of Michigan. I think he’s ranked 2nd in the class of 2022 right now he’s got an offer from Alabama, Michigan, and Michigan State. I think they have three division one players so it will be a great challenge and should be a great night for us,” said Zimmerman.

