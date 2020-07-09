Advertisement

Court deciding fate of money allegedly stolen by priest

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The money a priest was charged with stealing from his church and then died before a criminal proceeding could finish was the focus of a court hearing Thursday.

A show cause hearing in Ingham County Circuit Court began the process of determining how to recover the money allegedly stolen by Rev. Jonathan Wehrle.

The former pastor of Saint Martha Parish in Okemos was charged with stealing millions of dollars from the parish, money allegedly used to pay for his mansion.

His death ended the criminal case. He was arrested in 2017 on accusations of embezzlement.

The church's insurance company was able to pay the parish a few million dollars as compensation, but the insurance company was still in a legal battle with Wehrle at the time of his death in March.

Court records showed Wehrle still owed property taxes on his mansion near Williamstown for 2018 and 2019. The trust in his name owes more than $64,000 in taxes.

The state could foreclose on the home if the 2018 payment isn't made within a year.

The hearing can be watched live here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lansing Police Department holds virtual community meeting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
The Lansing Police Department held its first of three virtual public meetings on Wednesday night to talk about the department’s use of force.

News

Boy Scouts lose thousands of returnables to a thief

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Members of Boy Scout Troop 329 had collected the 10-cent containers when stores weren’t accepting returnables because of the coronavirus.

News

Whitmer vetoes bills to further delay taxes during pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Whitmer cited harm to local budgets across Michigan, saying one measure related to property taxes was , "blatantly" unconstitutional.

News

Residents fight against proposed second mine

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Dewitt Township residents are against a proposed mine that would put a community in the middle of two mining operations.

Latest News

News

Many mid-Michigan businesses get at least $1 million PPP loan

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
The money is part of the Paycheck Protection Program in the federal CARES Act.

News

MSU Band Concert Paused For A Year

Updated: 17 hours ago
It has raised $1.5 million over the years

News

ELPD excessive force allegation to be investigated by Jackson prosecutor

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Jackson County's prosecutor will look at the case against Andrew Stephenson.

News

Semi crash closes US-127 in Lansing

Updated: 18 hours ago
Another semi crashed on the Lansing highway Wednesday.

News

AG Dana Nessel criticizes President Trump’s threats to pull school funding

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Attorney General Dana Nessel is criticizing President Donald Trump for threatening to take away funding from schools that choose not to reopen in the fall.

News

State Treasurer: $300 million in grants available to help first responders, local governments due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Grants will provide first responders premium hazard pay, reimburse communities for payroll response costs.