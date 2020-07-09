Advertisement

Charges requested by MSP in “fake cop” case

Steven Lewis is accused of running a group of teenagers off the road. The Michigan State Police requested two misdemeanor charges Tuesday.(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police have requested misdemeanor charges against Steven Lewis.

Lewis is accused of sideswiping and later berating a car full of teenagers on I-69 near Charlotte last month.

The Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed with News 10 the state police requested two misdemeanor charges against Lewis on Tuesday.

We have yet to confirm what the charges are specifically.

Those charges are currently under review.

News 10 reached out to a man named Steven Lewis this afternoon.

He confirmed he was involved, but would not say anything else without speaking to his lawyer.

MSP told News 10 a decision on the charges will be made sometime next week.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

