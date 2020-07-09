Charges requested by MSP in “fake cop” case

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police have requested misdemeanor charges against Steven Lewis.

Lewis is accused of sideswiping and later berating a car full of teenagers on I-69 near Charlotte last month.

The Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed with News 10 the state police requested two misdemeanor charges against Lewis on Tuesday.

We have yet to confirm what the charges are specifically.

Those charges are currently under review.

News 10 reached out to a man named Steven Lewis this afternoon.

He confirmed he was involved, but would not say anything else without speaking to his lawyer.

MSP told News 10 a decision on the charges will be made sometime next week.

