Boy Scouts lose thousands of returnables to a thief

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of returnable cans and bottles collected by Boy Scouts in the Battle Creek area have been stolen.

Members of Boy Scout Troop 329 had collected the 10-cent containers when stores weren’t accepting returnables because of the coronavirus. They had planned to get more than $1,000 to buy bikes or pay for camping and other projects.

Scoutmaster Charles Burdick of Springfield told police that about 15,000 bottles and cans were stolen from a garage in Bedford Township, the Battle Creek Enquirer reported.

Burdick had last checked the garage on June 9.

Restrictions on returning cans and bottles were lifted on June 15.

