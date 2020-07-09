Advertisement

Big Ten Adjusts Fall Sports Schedules

Conference only schedules for this fall.
Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports(Matthew OHaren | Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday fall sports will feature conference only schedules with details coming down the road.

The seasons could be interrupted at any time by the Pandemic.

Football teams will play five home and five away games and Michigan State and Michigan would need to add one road game.

MSU’s added game likely would be at Purdue. Athletes on scholarship not wishing to participate in fall sports for health reasons will have their scholarships honored. Voluntary workouts will continue through the summer.

