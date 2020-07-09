Advertisement

Bath Township offices closed after possible COVID-19 exposure

Bath Township offices closed Thursday and Friday due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
Bath Township offices closed Thursday and Friday due to possible COVID-19 exposure.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Bath Charter Township Superintendent Karen Hildebrant said there is a “very strong chance” that township offices were exposed to COVID-19.

In a post on Facebook, Hildebrant said she learned the township offices were possibly exposed to the virus by an employee.

Hildebrant said, as a result, township officers will be closed Thursday and Friday.

“We should have the employee’s test results tomorrow, which will be an indicator of next steps,” Hildebrant said in the post.

From Superintendent Hildebrant at Bath Charter Township on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:25 a.m.: I learned this...

Posted by Bath Charter Township on Thursday, July 9, 2020

