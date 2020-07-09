Bath Township offices closed after possible COVID-19 exposure

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Bath Charter Township Superintendent Karen Hildebrant said there is a “very strong chance” that township offices were exposed to COVID-19.

In a post on Facebook, Hildebrant said she learned the township offices were possibly exposed to the virus by an employee.

Hildebrant said, as a result, township officers will be closed Thursday and Friday.

“We should have the employee’s test results tomorrow, which will be an indicator of next steps,” Hildebrant said in the post.

