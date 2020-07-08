Softball Games Postponed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

A rain deluge in late afternoon swamped Lansing’s Ranney Park and postponed the girls high school all star softball doubleheader. The doubleheader moves to 6pm Thursday night. There is no admission charge. The top seniors from around the mid Michigan area will compete in a pair of seven inning games.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.