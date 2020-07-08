Semi crash closes US-127 in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A semi-truck crash happened on US-127 between East Saginaw Avenue and Grand River Avenue about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

US-127 between those roads is closed and drivers should avoid the area.

Police and an ambulance crew are on the scene.

Earlier Wednesday in an unrelated crash, a truck carrying rotten apples was involved in a crash nearby on US-127 that dumped its cargo across the road.

This is a breaking news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details.

