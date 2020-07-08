Advertisement

Oprah, Lionsgate to help adapt The 1619 Project for film, TV

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Oprah Winfrey and Lionsgate are partnering with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones to adapt The New York Times’ 1619 Project for film and television. Lionsgate said Wednesday that it will work alongside “The 1619 Project” architect Hannah-Jones to develop a multi-media history of the legacy of slavery in America for a worldwide audience. “The 1619 Project” launched in August 2019 in an issue of The New York Times Magazine to mark the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans to the American continent. Hannah-Jones will be a creative leader and producer in developing films, tv series, documentaries and more inspired by the reporting.

