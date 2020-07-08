Online voter registration to be open for 2 additional weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan residents now have until July 20 to register to vote online for the upcoming state primary elections on July 4, according to a press release sent from the secretary of state’s office.

Once residents are registered to vote, the state said they can request online that their ballot is mailed to them, the state said.

For voters who already have their ballots, the state is encouraging them to complete them, sign the back of the envelope and return them by mail or in-person to their local election clerk or a ballot dropbox as soon as possible.

The city said voters are only able to vote for one party in the Aug. 4 state primaries and ballot return envelopes must be signed by the voter in order for the vote to be counted.

Residents are also able to register to vote in-person at their clerk’s office from now through the day before the election, the state said.

When Election Day arrives, registered voters must vote at their local polling place.

“Our team has worked hard this past year, in close partnership with our local clerks, preparing for the August and November elections,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Voters should feel confident that however they choose to cast their ballot they can do so safely, and their voices will be heard and their vote will be counted.”

“The state says more absent voter ballot numbers continue to climb with more than 1.4 million ballots issues and nearly double the number of ballots returned compared to the same time in 2016,” the state said in its press release.

To register to vote, or for additional information, click here.

