No lighter sentence for man convicted of murder as teen

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) - A man convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend when they were teenagers in 1970 won’t get a shorter prison sentence. A Shiawassee County judge says Daniel Wheeler will continue to serve a life sentence with no chance for parole. Wheeler has been in prison for nearly 50 years. Wheeler was convicted of killing 16-year-old Erlinda Paz. Wheeler’s conviction carried a mandatory life sentence with no chance for parole. But a U.S. Supreme Court decision reopened his case and many more across the country. The court said someone under 18 can’t automatically be treated like an adult.

