LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

The 18th annual MSU Marching Band for Kids Concert, hosted by Tim and Cathy Staudt, has been paused until September, 2021. The concert has divided $1.5 million over the years between the band and the Children’s Miracle Network. The Corona Virus issues were too much to overcome to promote the 2020 date of September 20th.

