Michigan’s Adventure waterpark to open next week

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Adventure has announced they will be opening their waterpark next week.

WildWater Adventure waterpark is set to open its 2020 season Thursday, July 16 “with stringent health, safety and hygiene protocols in place to protect its guests and associates,” the company said in a press release.

Michigan’s Adventure said the water park will open to season pass holders exclusively on July 16 and will open to the public July 17.

Daily ticket sales will begin July 8 and the company said reservations will be required for all guests.

“The safety of our guests and associates has always been and will always be our top priority, and we want them to feel confident that they can enjoy our waterpark in a manner that’s both safe and fun,” said Camille Jourden-Mark, vice president and general manager at Michigan’s Adventure and WildWater Adventure. “Our new health and safety protocols align with CDC recommendations and have been shaped by information from company and industry health and safety experts, along with our state and local government officials. We are ready to welcome our guests back for some family fun.”

Michigan’s Adventure has implemented new protocols to ensure a safe and clean environment, including the following:

A new online reservation system; each guest is required to have a reservation prior to their visit to enable capacity management;

A requirement to complete a pre-visit health screening declaration 24 hours prior to admission;

A touchless temperature screening prior to entering the facility for both guests and associates;

Requirements for all guests, associates and vendors to wear masks as directed by the protocols

Social distancing markers throughout the entrance and waterpark, including water attraction queue lines;

Limited guest/associate contact;

Enhanced cleaning procedures, including additional deep cleaning and sanitization of restrooms, dining facilities and other busy areas;

Additional hand sanitizing stations; and

Capacity management throughout the park.

