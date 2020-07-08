Advertisement

Michigan tops 67,000 Coronavirus cases, over 6,000 deaths as of 7/8

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus is still showing its ugly head, continuing to infect Michiganders, now at what seems to be a faster rate than a few weeks ago, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services cofirms 610 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths ad of July 8th, 2020.

This brings the state total to 67,237 cases and 6,015 deaths.

This news comes as it has now been confirmed the United States now has reached over 3 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Ingham County reports 1,083 cases and 29 deaths.

Jackson County reported 509 cases and 31 deaths.

Eaton County reports 278 cases and seven deaths.

Clinton County reports 222 cases and 12 deaths.

Shiawassee reported 257 cases and 27 deaths.

Still, despite the amount of confirmed cases, Michigan reports 52,841 people have recovered from COVID-19.

This statistic is updated on Saturdays.

