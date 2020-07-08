Advertisement

Liquor distributor gets ‘historic’ fine

(KVLY)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan liquor distributor was hit with a $3 million fine by the state Wednesday.

According to a news release from Attorney General Dana Nessel, NWS Michigan LLC, which does business as Republic National Distributing Co., was fined for 88 violations of the Michigan Liquor Control Code.

Nessel’s office said the violations were part of the reason for a shortage during the 2019 holiday season.

The release described the fine as unprecedented.

“In the historic settlement, RNDC acknowledged all 88 violations of the Michigan Liquor Control Code that included failure to deliver liquor orders, failure to maintain an adequate physical plant, and failure to provide records requested by the MLCC,” the release said. “In addition to the $3 million fine, the order stipulates an independent audit of RNDC’s distributing business (with MLCC approving the auditor); places RNDC on probation for one year; and requires RNDC to submit monthly compliance reports to the MLCC during that time.”

According to the release, liquor sales were almost $1.5 billion in Michigan in 2019.

