UPDATE: Joint Select Committee meeting discusses state department’s response to COVID-19

Gavel
Gavel(MGN Image)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Committee members from both the Michigan House and Senate are meeting Wednesday to discuss the state department’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The community is working to make sure the state government is transparent and accountable during the pandemic in addition to figuring out how to implement best practices for future state crises, according to a press release.

During the morning meeting, the committee spent some time discussing state employees and their plans for returning.

The office of the state employer director said by the end of this week, all state departments should have approved plans to come back to the office.

The committee is also expected to ask questions regarding the state’s general preparedness, contracting procurement of PPE and testing supplies, reopening regional unemployment offices and information technology, the release states.

The committee will be meeting again at noon.

You can watch a portion of the morning meeting here:

LIVE: Joint select committee

LIVE: Joint select committee meets on state department response to COVID-19.

Posted by WILX News 10 on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

