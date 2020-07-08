Joe Biden wins New Jersey’s Democratic primary

New Jersey (AP) -Former Vice President Joe Biden has won New Jersey’s mostly mail-in Democratic presidential primary.

Biden faced Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on the ballot Tuesday, even though Biden has accumulated enough delegates to become the party’s presumptive nominee.

New Jersey’s already-late primary got pushed a month later because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy mandated that the election take place mostly by mail-in ballots.

New Jersey’s 14 electoral votes have gone to Democrats in every presidential election since 1988.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.