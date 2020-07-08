Jackson County Courthouse announces plan for phased reopening

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Jackson said county courts have entered phase 3 of the Return to Operations plan put into place by the State Court Administrator’s office.

The city said phase 3 will allow in-person services beginning July 13.

Building hours for the Jackson County Courthouse will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be closing for lunch for a half-hour between 11:30 and 12 p.m.

As part of Michigan’s Work Share Program, the city said the courthouse will be closed on Fridays for the months of July and August.

The city said strict safety measures are being put into place in order to protect the community and courthouse employees.

The city said access to the courthouse will be limited, in-person transactions will require a virtual “check-in” process through a smartphone or QR Code and virtual court hearings will continue to be held as much as possible.

For hearings that require in-person attendance will strictly be limited to the parties and attorneys involved with the case with prior permission from the judge, the city said.

Upon entry into the courthouse, the city said health screenings will be performed in addition to a temperature check.

The city said a mask is required to be worn in the building at all times and the courthouse will not be providing one.

The courthouse will be closed July 10, 17, 24 and 31 and Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28.

See below for more information and departmental specific services:

District Court – All services available; Fingerprinting Resumes; Probation Reporting handled on a case by case basis, as communicated by individual Probation Officers. District Court Website: www.d12.com District Court Appointment

Scheduling App - https://v2.waitwhile.com/welcome/d12jxn

Circuit/Family/Probate Court Website - https://www.mijackson.org/1173/Probate-Court

County Clerk – All services available; online services strongly encouraged. County Clerk Website - https://www.mijackson.org/294/County-Clerk

County Prosecutor - https://www.mijackson.org/149/Prosecuting-Attorney

