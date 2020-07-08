In My View 7/8/2020: Detroit Tigers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just a hunch. If the Tigers only play 60 games I think they can win half of them checking their schedule. The short schedule I believe favors the weaker teams in the league who tend to wear down later in normal seasons. The Tigers are excited and I think they have enough given who they play to finish somewhere in the middle of the pack if they don’t get mired with injuries to key guys.

