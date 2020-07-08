Advertisement

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON – Greta Van Susteren, Gray Television’s Chief National Political Analyst and host of “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren,” interviewed President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

In his interview with Van Susteren, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19 and if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida.

Trump also talks about the success of the stock market, his relationship with Kim Jong-un and the current situation in North Korea and the intelligence sources around Russian bounty on American troops.

The interview will air on Gray Television’s nearly 150 affiliates newscasts on Tuesday and on “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Full Court Press All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teachers ask parents for help preparing students to wear masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Teachers say they don't know whether masks will be required yet or not.

News

Councilman wants police budget cut in half

Updated: 3 hours ago
A city council member is making an official push to cut the police budget in half.

News

MSU will require anti-bias training

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Students, faculty and staff will be required to take the course.

News

Chicago-based artist begins mural in East Lansing

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chicago-based artist Lauren Asta started working on the piece Tuesday in the alley by Pinball Pete’s.

News

Man reunited with family after 40 days

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
He wasn't able to leave due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Election inspectors needed in Ingham

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Applicants must be registered voters and declare party affiliations.

Breaking

Meridian Township firefighter gets fired after allegations of racial comments

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Dennis Shrier has been fired from the Meridian Township Fire Department.

News

Local leaders added to nursing home task force

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Attorneys and CEOs from the Lansing area are part of the group.

News

Fugitive wanted for crimes against children captured in Charlotte

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The man's name wasn't released.

News

Video shows facility staff restraining Black teen who died

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Surveillance video released Tuesday shows at least seven men holding down a Black teenager who later died after being restrained for throwing a sandwich in the cafeteria of a youth facility in Michigan.

News

MI Small Business Restart program to give $100 million in grants

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Strategic Fund has approved a $100 million program that will give grants to small businesses around the state due to impacts from COVID-19, according to a press release sent to News 10.