Gov. Whitmer to provide update on state’s COVID-19 response Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be holding a press conference Thursday at 11, providing an update on the state’s continued response to COVID-19.

The governor will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

As of Wednesday, July 8, the state had 66,627 total cases of coronavirus with 6,005 deaths.

Last week, the governor ordered businesses with liquor licenses that earn more than 70% of their gross receipts from alcohol sales to close their indoor bar services.

It’s Michigan’s first step backward in the reopening process after reaching phase four. Now, indoor bar service is ending in six of the eight regions of the state, including in Lansing.

The announcement came after nearly 200 COVID-19 cases were linked to Harper’s Restaurant and Prew Bub in East Lansing.

You can watch the governor’s press conference live on WILX.com and on-air on News 10.

