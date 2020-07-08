Free coronavirus testing in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

If you’re in need of getting tested for COVID-19, the Ingham County Health Department is offering free testing Wednesday.

Testing takes place in Lansing from 12:00-4:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the Tabernacle of David Church, 2645 W. Holmes Road.

Free testing will also be available on Thursday, July 9, from 12:00-4:00 p.m. at the Friendship House of Prayer, 4301 S. Waverly Road.

No appointment is needed to get tested. For more information click here.

