Advertisement

Floyd mural on Lansing River Trail defaced

The mural located under the I-496 bridge on the Lansing River Trail was originally created by a Flint-based artist.
The mural located under the I-496 bridge on the Lansing River Trail was originally created by a Flint-based artist.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local mural dedicated to the late George Floyd, the man killed by police officers in Minnesota this year, has been defaced.

The mural, located on Lansing’s River Trail under the I-496 bridge, was originally created by Flint-based artist Isiah Lattimore.

A GoFundMe campaign was created by residents to raise money for Lattimore to restore the mural to its original form.

Today, an update was posted on the page saying the goal of $1,000 had been exceeded.

According to the starters of the GoFundMe, all additional funds will be donated towards the creation of more public art in Lansing.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Semi crash closes US-127 in Lansing

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Another semi crashed on the Lansing highway Wednesday.

News

AG Dana Nessel criticizes President Trump’s threats to pull school funding

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Attorney General Dana Nessel is criticizing President Donald Trump for threatening to take away funding from schools that choose not to reopen in the fall.

News

State Treasurer: $300 million in grants available to help first responders, local governments due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Grants will provide first responders premium hazard pay, reimburse communities for payroll response costs.

News

Eaton Co. Fair auction to donate meat

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Beef, sheep and hot dogs will be available to donate.

Latest News

News

East Lansing Public Library moves to phase 2

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The East Lansing Public Library is working to reopen its doors soon.

News

Gov. Whitmer to provide update on state’s COVID-19 response Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The governor is set to address the state at 11 a.m.

News

UPDATE: Crash closes US-127, injuring three

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A truck carrying apples scattered its cargo across the road.

News

Online voter registration to be open for 2 additional weeks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan residents now have until July 20 to register to vote online for the upcoming state primary elections on July 4, according to a press release sent from the secretary of state’s office.

News

Liquor distributor gets ‘historic’ fine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
NWS Michigan LLC was accused of 88 violations of the Michigan Liquor Control Code.

News

Jackson County Courthouse announces plan for phased reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The city said phase 3 will allow in-person services beginning July 13.