Floyd mural on Lansing River Trail defaced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local mural dedicated to the late George Floyd, the man killed by police officers in Minnesota this year, has been defaced.

The mural, located on Lansing’s River Trail under the I-496 bridge, was originally created by Flint-based artist Isiah Lattimore.

A GoFundMe campaign was created by residents to raise money for Lattimore to restore the mural to its original form.

Today, an update was posted on the page saying the goal of $1,000 had been exceeded.

According to the starters of the GoFundMe, all additional funds will be donated towards the creation of more public art in Lansing.

