Advertisement

Facebook takes down accounts tied to Roger Stone, hate group, Brazil’s president

Roger Stone’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were banned.
Roger Stone’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were banned.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook on Wednesday said it has removed dozens of accounts linked to the hate group Proud Boys, to President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Roger Stone and to employees of Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, among others.

A network tied to both Stone and the Proud Boys had fake accounts post about local politics in Florida, as well as Stone’s books, websites and media appearances, Facebook said. Stone’s own Facebook and Instagram accounts were also banned.

“Roger Stone’s personal accounts and his branded assets will be coming down as part of this network,” said Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy, in a call with reporters. “Because we saw them deeply enmeshed in the activities here.”

Facebook said these accounts were most active from 2015 to 2017 and most have been dormant since.

Stone was sentenced to more than three years in prison after he was convicted of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election. Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to testify before Congress in July after two of his employees testified that he has politicized the department on behalf of Trump and allowed special treatment of Stone's case.

The Proud Boys were banned from Facebook and Instagram in 2018, but supporters of the organization have tried to get around the ban by creating new pages or accounts. It’s the third time in recent months that Facebook has announced the removal of accounts and pages linked to the group.

The accounts linked to Bolsonaro were removed for spreading misinformation, using fake identities and otherwise violating Facebook's rules.

Facebook’s said the accounts were linked to Brazil’s Social Liberal Party, which Bolsonaro left last year after winning the 2018 presidential election, and to employees of the president, two of his sons, Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro and congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, and two other lawmakers.

Brazil’s justice is investigating the spread of false news in connection with Bolsonaro, which could affect him in the criminal and in the electoral arenas.

Facebook also removed fake accounts in Ukraine focused on stirring up domestic divisions, as well as a network of accounts originating in Canada and Ecuador and focused on El Salvador, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, Ecuador and Chile.

__

Associated Press writers David Klepper in Providence, Rhode Island, and Mauricio Savarese in Sao Paolo, Brazil, contributed to this article.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump to America’s schools: Reopen or may lose federal funds

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

National

US virus cases top 3 million, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

News

Whitmer vetoes bills to further delay taxes during pandemic

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Whitmer cited harm to local budgets across Michigan, saying one measure related to property taxes was , "blatantly" unconstitutional.

National

Tyler Perry to pay funeral expenses for girl shot in Atlanta

Updated: 52 minutes ago
A representative for Tyler Perry says the filmmaker and actor has offered to pay the funeral expenses for an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Atlanta.

News

Residents fight against proposed second mine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Dewitt Township residents are against a proposed mine that would put a community in the middle of two mining operations.

Latest News

National

AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Health official: Trump rally ‘likely’ source of virus surge

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa that drew thousands of people in late June, along with large protests that accompanied it, “likely contributed” to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday.

National

Blake Shelton announces drive-in concert, 300 locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.

National

Harvard, MIT sue to block ICE rule on international students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The lawsuit, filed in Boston's federal court, seeks to prevent federal immigration authorities from enforcing the rule.

Coronavirus

US consumers reduced their borrowing by $18.3 billion in May

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
U.S. consumers reduced their borrowing for a third straight month May as the millions of jobs lost because of the coronavirus pandemic made households less eager to take on new debt.