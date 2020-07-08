Advertisement

Eaton Rapids District parents share opinions on the schools plans to return in the fall

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) -

Parents in the Eaton Rapids School District are sharing their opinions on what school should look like in the fall.

The school recently sent out an online survey to get a better idea of what’s best for families. Some parents say they are open to the options the district presented.

Laura Mowatt is a stay at home mom of 3 girls in the district. She says while she’s in favor of students returning for in-person learning she thinks online learning should be incorporated as well.

“I personally think the staggered schedule works better so instead of having 30 kids in a classroom, they have half that,” said Mowatt.

One of the questions asks parents if full in-person learning isn’t available right away which option would they prefer? One option included having groups of students switch on and off between online learning certain days and in-person instruction the other days of the week. Another option would have students learn in-person Monday through Thursday with Friday being online so that the school could be deep cleaned.

Raquel Gonzales, who also has kids in the district says she’d rather have all learning be online.

“We’re just afraid it’s just basically what it’s come down too, and just for the fact we don’t know what it’s going to be like you know coming in the fall its just not willing to chance it right now,” said Gonzales.

Eaton Rapids Superintendent William DeFrance says his biggest concern would be an outbreak in the district.

“My biggest nightmare is we have somebody get sick and we don’t do a good job of containing that and working with parents. You know, that’s just really scary to me,” said DeFrance.

DeFrance also added that he hopes the district will have all their plans together to return to school in the fall sometime in August.

The Eaton Rapids School Board will meet on Wednesday night for its first in-person public meeting.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eaton Rapids Parents share opinions on school plans to return in the fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
Parents in the Eaton Rapids School District are sharing their opinions on what school should look like in the fall.

News

Teachers ask parents for help preparing students to wear masks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Teachers say they don't know whether masks will be required yet or not.

News

Councilman wants police budget cut in half

Updated: 8 hours ago
A city council member is making an official push to cut the police budget in half.

News

MSU will require anti-bias training

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Students, faculty and staff will be required to take the course.

Latest News

News

Chicago-based artist begins mural in East Lansing

Updated: 8 hours ago
Chicago-based artist Lauren Asta started working on the piece Tuesday in the alley by Pinball Pete’s.

News

Man reunited with family after 40 days

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
He wasn't able to leave due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Election inspectors needed in Ingham

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Applicants must be registered voters and declare party affiliations.

Breaking

Meridian Township firefighter gets fired after allegations of racial comments

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Dennis Shrier has been fired from the Meridian Township Fire Department.

News

Local leaders added to nursing home task force

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Attorneys and CEOs from the Lansing area are part of the group.

News

Fugitive wanted for crimes against children captured in Charlotte

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The man's name wasn't released.