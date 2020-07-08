Eaton Rapids District parents share opinions on the schools plans to return in the fall

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) -

Parents in the Eaton Rapids School District are sharing their opinions on what school should look like in the fall.

The school recently sent out an online survey to get a better idea of what’s best for families. Some parents say they are open to the options the district presented.

Laura Mowatt is a stay at home mom of 3 girls in the district. She says while she’s in favor of students returning for in-person learning she thinks online learning should be incorporated as well.

“I personally think the staggered schedule works better so instead of having 30 kids in a classroom, they have half that,” said Mowatt.

One of the questions asks parents if full in-person learning isn’t available right away which option would they prefer? One option included having groups of students switch on and off between online learning certain days and in-person instruction the other days of the week. Another option would have students learn in-person Monday through Thursday with Friday being online so that the school could be deep cleaned.

Raquel Gonzales, who also has kids in the district says she’d rather have all learning be online.

“We’re just afraid it’s just basically what it’s come down too, and just for the fact we don’t know what it’s going to be like you know coming in the fall its just not willing to chance it right now,” said Gonzales.

Eaton Rapids Superintendent William DeFrance says his biggest concern would be an outbreak in the district.

“My biggest nightmare is we have somebody get sick and we don’t do a good job of containing that and working with parents. You know, that’s just really scary to me,” said DeFrance.

DeFrance also added that he hopes the district will have all their plans together to return to school in the fall sometime in August.

The Eaton Rapids School Board will meet on Wednesday night for its first in-person public meeting.

