Eaton Co. Fair auction to donate meat

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Fair fans will be able to help the Eaton County Fair and feed people at the same time.

The fair teamed up with the Greater Lansing Food Bank to get meat for people in need.

Starting July 17, beef, sheep and hot dogs in an online livestock auction and donate some to food banks.

It’s part of the Meat the Needs of Eaton County initiative.

Volunteers will take the meat to a local processor, where it will later be distributed through area food banks.

The auction can be viewed at this link.

