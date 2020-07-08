East Lansing Public Library moves to phase 2

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Public Library is working to reopen its doors soon.

On Wednesday, the library said it has moved into phase 2 of its reopening plan.

The library is still closed but workers are reconfiguring the space to follow social distancing guidelines.

The East Lansing Public Library said books and other materials can still be picked up by mail or curbside pickup.

The library said all returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours and disinfected before they are put back onto the shelves.

ELPL has moved into Phase 2 of our Reopening Plan. While the building remains closed, staff is working on reconfiguring the library space to follow social distancing guidelines, as well as learning proper cleaning techniques. For more details, visit https://t.co/GwK9R2bEtu pic.twitter.com/vHKyPGo8ux — East Lansing Public Library (@elplibrary) July 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.