East Lansing Public Library moves to phase 2

(WHSV)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Public Library is working to reopen its doors soon.

On Wednesday, the library said it has moved into phase 2 of its reopening plan.

The library is still closed but workers are reconfiguring the space to follow social distancing guidelines.

The East Lansing Public Library said books and other materials can still be picked up by mail or curbside pickup.

The library said all returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours and disinfected before they are put back onto the shelves.

