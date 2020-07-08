Advertisement

Dan Gilbert would keep control under Quicken Loans IPO

Dan Gilbert (WILX)
Dan Gilbert (WILX) (WILX)
By Brittany Andrade and Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Quicken Loans would become part of Rocket Companies under an initial public stock offering that would keep founder Dan Gilbert in firm control.

Quicken’s filing Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission says Gilbert would have 79% voting power.

Rocket Companies would be more than Quicken Loans, the Detroit-based mortgage lender.

It would include a real estate title company, a home search platform, a personal loan provider and a used car business.

Gilbert, who also owns the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, has been recovering from a 2019 stroke.

He has played a crucial role in buying and rehabbing commercial buildings all over downtown Detroit.

