Crash closes US-127, injuring three

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A multi-vehicle accident Wednesday involving a Tesla and semi-truck with rotten apples hospitalized three people with minor injuries.

The driver of a Tesla vehicle spotted a bakery rack along southbound US-127, north of Michigan Avenue, and attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid hitting it.

That’s when drivers of two other vehicles crashed in the area, followed by a semi-truck carrying rotten apples, police and fire officials said.

Apples were found scattered along the highway.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, southbound US-127 from Lake Lansing Road to the Interstate 496 interchange was closed to traffic so crews could clear the area.

It’s unclear when the area could reopen because officials are concerned about highway’s slick surface.

