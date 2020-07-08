Advertisement

Bomb-sniffing dogs on scene at Lansing Township Hall

Bomb-sniffing dogs are at the Lansing Township Hall after a reported threat was made and a suspicious vehicle was spotted at the scene.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The reported incident did cause some hiccups in traffic. Michigan Avenue between Deerfield and Bonair was closed for a short period of time.

Police are at the scene.

News 10 reached out to Lansing Township Police and Township Supervisor Diontrae Hayes for comment. We haven’t heard back at this time.

This is a breaking news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

