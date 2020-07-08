Advertisement

AG Dana Nessel criticizes President Trump’s threats to pull school funding

President Donald Trump tweeted he will consider pulling funding from schools that don't reopen due to the Coronavirus.
Michigan AG Nessel speaks during Tuesday's press conference.
Michigan AG Nessel speaks during Tuesday's press conference.(Tyler Markle)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, President Donald Trump tweeted he will consider pulling funding from schools that don’t reopen because of the Coronavirus. In his tweet said, “In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, schools are open with no problems. The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!”

Attorney General Dana Nessel said the president isn’t thinking with the public’s health and safety in mind.

“And to say we’re all going to have the same plan for all 50 states who have to go back to school no matter what is a way we totally disregard the health and the safety of everyone in America, not just school children but their families and their communities,” said Nessel. “At the end of the school day they don’t stay at school, they go home and they go home to their parents and their grandparents who are older who do have other conditions that leaves them more susceptible.”

President Trump’s threat to take away school funding comes one day after Nessel and four other states filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education and it’s leader Secretary Betsy DeVos. Under DeVos’ new policy, private schools would receive $21.5 million in CARES ACT funding. Nessel said that money should be allocated back to public schools.

Under the CARES ACT low-income students at public and private schools would receive funding.

However, DeVos is giving funding to all private school students and Nessel said those students don’t need the resources like the low-income students do.

She said, ”They can be able to learn online, they can be able to afford hotspots and internet access and laptops and Chromebooks and things of that nature. Children that are in some of the elite private schools and have more money are not nearly in need of that funding in the same way. They already have access and the ability to afford those things that allow remote learning and poor children simply don’t.”

Nessel said DeVos isn’t using Title 1 funds correctly. The funds under Title 1 are suppose to allocated to low-income students.

Nessel said,”Instead of looking at the number of low-income students, which they’re required to do under Title 1, they looked at the total number of students that are in these private schools and that is where the disparity comes in; and that is not the formula they have ever used and they’re not supposed to use that formula now in regard to the CARES funding.”

Nessel noted DeVos thinks she is using using Title 1 appropriately, but according to the Nessel she is misusing it.

“She will say ‘Well I am taking in consideration of Title 1,‘ but she’ll be utilizing a new formula that frankly she has created on her own that has never been utilized before, and really undermines the purpose of Title 1,” said Nessel.

Nessel said she has faith the states will win the lawsuit.

She said she is hoping for an injunction that will lead to a court order for her to allocate the $21 million back to public schools and low-income students.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Semi crash closes US-127 in Lansing

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Another semi crashed on the Lansing highway Wednesday.

News

State Treasurer: $300 million in grants available to help first responders, local governments due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Grants will provide first responders premium hazard pay, reimburse communities for payroll response costs.

News

Eaton Co. Fair auction to donate meat

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Beef, sheep and hot dogs will be available to donate.

News

Floyd mural on Lansing River Trail defaced

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
A GoFundMe was started to help bring the mural back to its original form.

Latest News

News

East Lansing Public Library moves to phase 2

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The East Lansing Public Library is working to reopen its doors soon.

News

Gov. Whitmer to provide update on state’s COVID-19 response Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The governor is set to address the state at 11 a.m.

News

UPDATE: Crash closes US-127, injuring three

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A truck carrying apples scattered its cargo across the road.

News

Online voter registration to be open for 2 additional weeks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan residents now have until July 20 to register to vote online for the upcoming state primary elections on July 4, according to a press release sent from the secretary of state’s office.

News

Liquor distributor gets ‘historic’ fine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
NWS Michigan LLC was accused of 88 violations of the Michigan Liquor Control Code.

News

Jackson County Courthouse announces plan for phased reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The city said phase 3 will allow in-person services beginning July 13.