Chicago-based artist begins mural in East Lansing

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A fresh coat of paint can be seen as work begins on a mural in East Lansing.

Chicago-based artist Lauren Asta started working on her art piece Tuesday in the alley by Pinball Pete’s, 220 Albert St., East Lansing.

Asta said she hopes to incorporate local elements into her doodle, pop-art-style design. Since the work is freehand, Asta said she’s not sure what the finished product will be like yet, but she has decided on a theme.

“The message on this mural will be ‘Today and Every Day’ and that can be taken so many different ways,” Asta said. “Make sure you live it to the fullest today and every day.”

She said it’s an honor to create free public art. Asta said she hopes people will stop by to take pictures of the piece of work once it is all done.

