Advertisement

Virus is no brake on July 4 lake party in SW Michigan

(Sarah Hollister/KTVF)
(Sarah Hollister/KTVF)(KTVF)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Hundreds of people spent the holiday in swimsuits but no masks a lake in southwestern Michigan, a turnout that disappointed authorities who warn that the coronavirus remains a threat.

The virus “doesn’t discriminate,” said Danielle Persky of the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. “The goal right now is to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and when we’re not doing things like social distancing 6 feet apart or wearing masks, we run the risk of spreading it further.”

The party of young adults occurred Saturday at Diamond Lake, near Cassopolis in Cass County.

The sheriff’s office said it couldn’t stop the gathering, although officers were at the lake to ticket people for certain offenses.

“In attempts to work with the event’s organizers, we have found them to be confrontational and not willing to work towards a controlled event,” the sheriff’s office told WOOD-TV.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office said it was “incredibly disappointing” to see so many people ignoring safe distance guidelines.

The state health department, meanwhile, reported nearly 300 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan and three more deaths Monday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Attorney General files brief in Equal Rights Amendment case

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Attorney General Dana Nessel files brief in case involving the Equal Rights Amendment

News

Lansing opens cooling center Tuesday as temps rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The city of Lansing announced it will be activating the “It’s a Cool Thing to Do” program beginning Tuesday, July 7 through Thursday, July 9 due to high temperatures expected this week.

Ap

Firms tied to legislative leader, Senate candidate got loans

Updated: 1 hours ago
A company owned by a Michigan legislative leader and one run by a U.S. Senate candidate each received between $1 million and $2 million from a federal rescue program that was created to preserve jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ap

Michigan schools expect teacher absences to increase

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan schools already face a lack of substitute teachers, but officials expect a greater need for them amid the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 2 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Delta Township Fire Department warns about accidental fires this summer

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Delta Township Fire Department says it’s seeing more brush fires during the summer season.

News

Delta Township Fire Department warns about accidental fires this summer

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
The Delta Township Fire Department says it's seeing more brush fires during the dry summer weather.

Ap

Police: Boy accidentally shoots 5-year-old sister in head

Updated: 16 hours ago
Police say a 4-year-old boy shot his 5-year-old sister in the head in suburban Detroit.

Ap

Small business aid went beyond hard-hit companies, data show

Updated: 16 hours ago
The government on Monday identified roughly 650,000 mostly small businesses and nonprofits that received taxpayer money from a program that likely helped prevent the job market meltdown from growing worse but that also benefited some politically connected firms.

Ap

Theater union OKs 2 plans to return to post-virus live shows

Updated: 16 hours ago
The national labor union representing stage actors and managers has given the go-ahead for two Massachusetts theaters to resume theatrical performances, offering potential roadmaps for the return to live performances.