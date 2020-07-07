State health officials confirmed 454 new, positive cases of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State health officials have confirmed 454 new, positive cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths as of Tuesday, July 7.

Michigan has a total of 66,627 cases of COVID-19 with 6,005 deaths.

As of Friday, July 3, the state says a total of 52,841 have made a full recovery from COVID-19. The state says this statistic gets updated weekly.

The rise of COVID-19 cases in Michigan has led the governor to dial back on some of her plans to reopen certain businesses.

In an interview with CNN, Gov. Whitmer said she’s ready to impose new restrictions if cases continue to rise.

“If they keep moving up, we’ll dial back if we have to. That’s the last thing any of us wants. I have to tell you, I want to re-engage with this economy more than anyone, but I won’t do it if it’s too risky to do so. I won’t be bullied into moving before it’s safe,” the governor said.

