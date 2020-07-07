Rison Reportedly Asks Out of MSU Hall of Fame

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Former Michigan State football star Andre Rison reportedly told ESPN he wants to be removed from the school’s athletics hall of fame. Rison cites mistreatment of black players through the years. He reported earlier this week an incident in 1986 in which he was struck by an assistant coach. His son transferred out of the MSU program several years ago. Rison starred as a wide receiver on George Perles’ teams including the 1988 Rose Bowl winning squad before playing a number of years in the NFL.

