MSU will require anti-bias training

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All Michigan State University students, faculty and staff will now be required to take an anti-bias online training course in the fall.

The university provost is also working to get rid of policies and behaviors rooted in systemic racism, MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. said in a news release.

That could include financial aid reforms and expanded seminar programs.

“I recently asked our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Steering Committee to create a focused task force to identify areas that require immediate attention and to call on any additional campus experts who might be helpful,” Stanley said.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.