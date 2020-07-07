Advertisement

MSU will require anti-bias training

View of the Shaw Lane entrance sign at Michigan State University.
View of the Shaw Lane entrance sign at Michigan State University. (WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All Michigan State University students, faculty and staff will now be required to take an anti-bias online training course in the fall.

The university provost is also working to get rid of policies and behaviors rooted in systemic racism, MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. said in a news release.

That could include financial aid reforms and expanded seminar programs.

“I recently asked our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Steering Committee to create a focused task force to identify areas that require immediate attention and to call on any additional campus experts who might be helpful,” Stanley said.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chicago-based artist begins mural in East Lansing

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Chicago-based artist Lauren Asta started working on the piece Tuesday in the alley by Pinball Pete’s.

News

Man reunited with family after 40 days

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
He wasn't able to leave due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Election inspectors needed in Ingham

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Applicants must be registered voters and declare party affiliations.

Breaking

Meridian Township firefighter gets fired after allegations of racial comments were made

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Dennis Shrier has been fired from the Meridian Township Fire Department.

Latest News

News

Local leaders added to nursing home task force

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Attorneys and CEOs from the Lansing area are part of the group.

News

Fugitive wanted for crimes against children captured in Charlotte

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The man's name wasn't released.

News

Video shows facility staff restraining Black teen who died

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Surveillance video released Tuesday shows at least seven men holding down a Black teenager who later died after being restrained for throwing a sandwich in the cafeteria of a youth facility in Michigan.

News

MI Small Business Restart program to give $100 million in grants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Strategic Fund has approved a $100 million program that will give grants to small businesses around the state due to impacts from COVID-19, according to a press release sent to News 10.

News

Michigan Avenue to close for crane work

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The department said Michigan Avenue between Washington Avenue and Capitol Avenue will be closed for construction involving a crane.

State

Attorney General files brief in Equal Rights Amendment case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Attorney General Dana Nessel files brief in case involving the Equal Rights Amendment